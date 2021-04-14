Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Qualcomm shows off carrier aggregation across mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the completion of 5G data calls that successfully combine millimeter wave (mmWave) with FDD or TDD sub-6GHz spectrum by utilizing 5G Standalone (SA) mode Dual Connectivity. Using the 4th-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave Antenna Module inside a smartphone form-factor device, Qualcomm Technologies' engineers first aggregated 5G sub-6 GHz FDD with 28GHz mmWave spectrum, then 5G sub-6GHz TDD with 39GHz mmWave spectrum, demonstrating Snapdragon X65's ability to aggregate low-/mid- and high-bands across key global combinations.

Why It's Important: Spectrum aggregation, including dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, is critical to delivering multi-Gigabit speeds and massive capacity required for a new generation of consumer and enterprise applications. Combining different types of radio spectrum will enable mobile 5G devices to wirelessly achieve wired broadband-class speeds, even in challenging conditions such as crowded venues and transit hubs, in addition to powering robust 5G fixed wireless access services in homes and small businesses.

"As the world's leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies has continuously pioneered 5G solutions capable of scaling in both performance and global reach," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These milestones combine the massive bandwidth of mmWave with the coverage of sub-6 GHz FDD or TDD bands, enabling consumers and enterprises across the globe to make the most of 5G networks and devices, especially in traditionally congested, bandwidth-hungry spaces."

Qualcomm Technologies achieved the mmWave/sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation milestones during data calls conducted on March 17, 2021. Smartphone form-factor devices equipped with the Snapdragon X65 successfully made data connections using 5G Network Emulation Solutions from Keysight Technologies, demonstrating the global compatibility and interoperability of Qualcomm Technologies' solutions with 5G standalone networks that are already being deployed across the globe.

Qualcomm Technologies has led the world in 5G millimeter wave development and commercialization and is already sampling its 4th-generation mmWave chipset for smartphones. The company's latest 5G modem-RF system, Snapdragon X65, is the world's first to offer peak speeds up to 10 Gbps– a hundred times those of 1st-generation 4G modems.

Qualcomm

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE