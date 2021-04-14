Qualcomm shows off carrier aggregation across mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the completion of 5G data calls that successfully combine millimeter wave (mmWave) with FDD or TDD sub-6GHz spectrum by utilizing 5G Standalone (SA) mode Dual Connectivity. Using the 4th-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave Antenna Module inside a smartphone form-factor device, Qualcomm Technologies' engineers first aggregated 5G sub-6 GHz FDD with 28GHz mmWave spectrum, then 5G sub-6GHz TDD with 39GHz mmWave spectrum, demonstrating Snapdragon X65's ability to aggregate low-/mid- and high-bands across key global combinations.

Why It's Important: Spectrum aggregation, including dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies, is critical to delivering multi-Gigabit speeds and massive capacity required for a new generation of consumer and enterprise applications. Combining different types of radio spectrum will enable mobile 5G devices to wirelessly achieve wired broadband-class speeds, even in challenging conditions such as crowded venues and transit hubs, in addition to powering robust 5G fixed wireless access services in homes and small businesses.

"As the world's leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies has continuously pioneered 5G solutions capable of scaling in both performance and global reach," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "These milestones combine the massive bandwidth of mmWave with the coverage of sub-6 GHz FDD or TDD bands, enabling consumers and enterprises across the globe to make the most of 5G networks and devices, especially in traditionally congested, bandwidth-hungry spaces."

Qualcomm Technologies achieved the mmWave/sub-6 GHz carrier aggregation milestones during data calls conducted on March 17, 2021. Smartphone form-factor devices equipped with the Snapdragon X65 successfully made data connections using 5G Network Emulation Solutions from Keysight Technologies, demonstrating the global compatibility and interoperability of Qualcomm Technologies' solutions with 5G standalone networks that are already being deployed across the globe.

Qualcomm Technologies has led the world in 5G millimeter wave development and commercialization and is already sampling its 4th-generation mmWave chipset for smartphones. The company's latest 5G modem-RF system, Snapdragon X65, is the world's first to offer peak speeds up to 10 Gbps– a hundred times those of 1st-generation 4G modems.

