Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Qualcomm says new X65 modem takes 5G to 10Gbit/s

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/9/2021
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – What's New: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, its fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution. It is the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G and the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system, which is currently sampling to OEMs and targeting commercial device launches in 2021. Snapdragon X65 is the Company's biggest leap in 5G solutions since the commercialization of its first modem-RF system. It is designed to support the fastest 5G speeds currently available with fiber-like wireless performance and makes best use of available spectrum for ultimate network flexibility, capacity and coverage. In addition to the Snapdragon X65, Qualcomm Technologies also announced the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, a modem-to-antenna solution optimized for mainstream adoption of mobile broadband applications.

"The 5G transition presents the biggest opportunity for Qualcomm as mobile technology is poised to benefit virtually every industry," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO-elect, Qualcomm Incorporated. "We are reaching a significant milestone with the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, unleashing connectivity up to 10 Gigabits per second and support for the latest 5G specifications that will play a critical role in enabling new 5G use cases not only for redefined premium smartphone experiences, but also opening a new realm of possibilities for 5G expansion across mobile broadband, compute, XR, industrial IoT, 5G private networks and fixed wireless access."

"Snapdragon X65 brings together all the key 5G breakthroughs expected from the world's leading wireless innovator," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our fourth-generation 5G modem-RF system is designed for 5G launches globally and brings major innovations from modem to antenna along with extensive spectrum aggregation capabilities across sub-6 GHz and mmWave. This will fuel the rapid expansion of 5G while enhancing coverage, power efficiency and performance for users. And with extended range, high-power capabilities, Snapdragon X65 and X62 are also at the heart of the expansion of 5G into fixed wireless access and cloud-connected computing opportunities."

Key innovations in the flagship Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System include:

  • Upgradable architecture allowing for enhancements, expandability and customization across 5G segments and to enable major new forthcoming features, capabilities, and rapid rollout of new 3GPP Release 16 features via software updates. This upgradeable architecture allows for future-proofing of solutions based on Snapdragon X65, facilitating adoption of new features, extending device lifespan, and helping reduce total cost of ownership -– especially as 5G expands into new vertical industries such as compute, industrial IoT and fixed wireless access.
  • Qualcomm QTM545 fourth generation mmWave antenna module engineered for extending mobile mmWave coverage and power efficiency. The Qualcomm QTM545 mmWave antenna module pairs with the new Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System to support higher transmit power as compared to the previous generations as well as support for all global mmWave frequencies, including the new n259 (41 GHz) band, while maintaining the same tiny footprint as the previous generation.
  • The world's first AI antenna tuning technology, the first step in taking advantage of more than a decade of ground-breaking AI research and development into mobile-RF systems – allowing for major improvements in cellular performance and power-efficiency. For instance, the use of AI increases accuracy in detecting hand grips by 30 percent compared to the previous generation. This improvement supports enhanced antenna tuning capabilities which leads to faster data speeds, better coverage and longer battery life.
  • Next-generation power-tracking solution that's smaller, more efficient, and higher performance – a superior and cost-effective offering compared to average power tracking technology.
  • The most comprehensive spectrum aggregation across all key 5G bands and combinations, including mmWave and sub-6, using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), providing operators ultimate flexibility in the use of fragmented 5G spectrum assets.
  • Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0, which builds upon new power-saving technologies defined in 3GPP Release 16, such as Connected-Mode Wake-Up Signal.
  • Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0, a unique system-level technology licensed by Qualcomm Technologies for use with the Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System that takes advantage of modem-to-antenna system awareness to increase upload data speeds and enhance coverage for both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz bands while continuing to meet RF emissions requirements.

These and many other improvements in the Modem-RF System are designed to deliver a superior 5G experience with faster cellular speeds, broader coverage and support for all-day battery life. Snapdragon X65 is poised to support a new generation of premium smartphones and the expansion of 5G in segments such as PCs, mobile hotspots, industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, and 5G private networks. Qualcomm Technologies is also introducing a widely accessible sibling of the Snapdragon X65 – the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System. The Snapdragon X62 is a 5G modem-to-antenna solution supporting up to multi-Gigabit downloads for mobile broadband applications.

Why It's Important: 10 Gigabit 5G has arrived. The 10 Gigabit 5G era is made possible with a complete modem-to-antenna solution, which consists of a fully integrated system – from modem to RF transceiver to complete RF front-end. Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System spearheads this 10 Gigabit 5G era by bringing the industry's most expansive feature set to premium smartphones and by achieving superior 5G performance for many other segments – in all major regions and enabling all major operators worldwide.

The tight modem-RF integration and advanced modem-RF technologies will help OEMs deliver superior data speeds, coverage, call quality and support for all-day battery life in a sleek form factor to the consumer. With multi-gigabit 5G enabled by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, consumers will have access to fiber-like browsing speeds and low-latency, delivered wirelessly over 5G for the next generation of connected applications and experiences, including cloud- and edge-based computing, highly responsive multiplayer gaming, rich entertainment, immersive 360-degree video, and instant apps.

Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X62 are currently sampling to customers. Commercial devices based on these Modem-RF solutions are expected to launch by late 2021.

Qualcomm

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE