5G

Qualcomm releases Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform

5/10/2020
SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Mobile Platform, a follow-on to the Snapdragon 765G. Snapdragon 768G is designed to bring next-level performance that enables smart, immersive gaming experiences with the integration of truly global 5G, sophisticated on-device AI and select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

Snapdragon 768G offers the following performance enhancements over Snapdragon 765G:

  • Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU Prime core clock speed up to 2.8 GHz (improved from 2.4 GHz)
  • Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU offers up to 15% performance increase
  • Support for Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers

In addition to these performance enhancements, Snapdragon 768G is designed to deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity, and intelligent multi-camera capabilities, while also preserving battery life. Snapdragon 768G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 765 and 765G.

  • Immersive Gaming: Snapdragon 768G offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR to deliver high quality mobile gaming experiences. This is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers, giving players control of their GPU driver updates and settings to provide peak display refresh rates that unlock premium visual fidelity on their favorite games. Combined with a bolstered Adreno 620 GPU for up to 15% faster graphics rendering than Snapdragon 765G and support for 120Hz display, users can enjoy life-like gaming experiences and leading performance per unit power.
  • Truly Global 5G: Dedicated to bringing superior 5G multimode connectivity far and wide globally like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM. The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is designed to deliver multi-gigabit peak download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps, ensuring superior coverage for users around the world and support for all-day battery life*.
  • 5th Generation AI Engine: The latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, combined with the X52 5G Modem-RF System, enhances nearly every mobile experience including camera, audio, voice and gaming. Snapdragon 768G’s AI Engine fuels mobile experiences that are sophisticated and seamless, supporting unique and innovative use cases like real-time translation and ultra-smooth AI-based lens filters for social media apps. Also, the low-power Qualcomm® Sensing Hub enables devices to be contextually aware of voice commands when using AI voice assistants and can automatically identify music that is playing around users – without excessive battery drain.

Also announced today, the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition is the first commercial device to be announced based on Snapdragon 768G, which supports 5G SA/NSA dual-mode, a 120Hz display and up to 64 megapixel camera.

Qualcomm

