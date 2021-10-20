Qualcomm intros ultraBAW RF filter for 5G and Wi-Fi

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced the Qualcomm® ultraBAW RF filter technology for bands up to 7 GHz, another innovation that builds on the company's modem-to-antenna solution that is driving high-performance 5G and connectivity systems across wireless product segments.

Radio frequency (RF) filters isolate radio signals from the different spectrum bands that phones use to receive and transmit information. The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology will enable both 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to access spectrum up to 7 GHz, delivering high performance at higher frequencies. Access to sub-7 GHz spectrum will enable next-generation mobile devices, laptops, as well as numerous solutions for Automotive, IoT, and industrial applications to benefit from 5G and Wi-Fi co-existence, leading to enhanced performance and power efficiency indoors and outdoors.

Why It's Important:

The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter extends and expands the leading edge performance of our previously announced Qualcomm® ultraSAW technology. While Qualcomm ultraSAW covers low-band frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz, the Qualcomm ultraBAW covers the range from 2.7 to 7.2 GHz, expanding mid-band connectivity up to sub-7 GHz. Qualcomm ultraBAW also supports ultra-wide channels of up to 300 MHz, and co-existence for 5G and/or Wi-Fi networks, enabling faster downloads and uploads.

By increasing frequency support from 2.7GHz to 7.2GHz, Qualcomm ultraBAW now provides support for critical Wi-Fi bands including 5 GHz and the newly adopted 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E and future Wi-Fi standards. Devices with Qualcomm ultraBAW technology will be able to enjoy enhanced transmission rates and location services, among other benefits.

Using thin-film piezo material micro-acoustic technology, Qualcomm ultraBAW filters combine a small footprint with innovative thermal module technology improvements for high power efficiency and long battery life. Additionally, as the latest addition to Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading suite of modem-to-antenna solutions, Qualcomm ultraBAW will allow OEMs to bring high-performance 5G and Wi-Fi to multiple product verticals including mobile, automotive, laptops, tablets, customer premises equipment (CPE), small cells, fixed wireless access (FWA), and IoT.

"Our new generation RF filter solutions are crucial in the expansion of 5G beyond mobile. We've seen tremendous success with our Qualcomm ultraSAW technology for sub-3 GHz, and now with Qualcomm ultraBAW we're able to offer superior performance up to 7 GHz," says Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. "Qualcomm Technologies is working with industry-leading OEMs to develop the next generation of connected devices, allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy peak performance from 5G NR and Wi-Fi networks, wherever they're streaming videos, downloading files, or enjoying extended reality experiences."

The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filters join Qualcomm ultraSAW and numerous other RF front end components in Qualcomm Technologies' comprehensive antenna-to-modem RF solution portfolio, which continuously deliver breakthrough innovations, performance, and power efficiency.

Qualcomm ultraBAW increased performance at high frequencies at the filter element level directly impacts the benefits for Qualcomm Technologies' cutting-edge RFFE product portfolio and 5G Modem-RF Systems further. We are integrating Qualcomm ultraBAW technology across our product line including power amplifier modules, diversity modules, Wi-Fi (modules/extractors/filters) and discrete filters. Qualcomm ultraBAW also equips our recently launched power amplifier module (Qualcomm® QPM6679), enabling high power handling with high frequency support in very small acoustic structures.

Products enabled with Qualcomm ultraBAW filter technology are currently sampling to customers. Commercial devices featuring the technology are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

Qualcomm