5G

Qualcomm, Casa, Ericsson trumpet 2.4 mile mmWave 5G transmission

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/31/2020
Comment (0)

SYDNEY – Qualcomm Technologies, Casa Systems and Ericsson today announced that the companies have successfully completed the world's first extended-range 5G NR data call over mmWave. The extended range data call was completed in Regional Victoria, Australia on June 20, 2020, achieving a farthest-ever connection of 3.8 kilometers (km), demonstrating the impressive range capabilities of mmWave technology and its suitability for fixed wireless access (FWA). This groundbreaking milestone will enable enhanced fixed broadband services and additional opportunities to utilize 5G network infrastructure for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments.

This breakthrough from Qualcomm Technologies, Casa Systems and Ericsson provides global operators with the reach and performance to now offer fixed wireless as a widespread "last mile" broadband option. Network operators will have the potential to use their existing mobile network assets to deliver fixed wireless services and expand their service with ease to new areas, from urban to rural, while delivering 5G's multi-gigabit speeds and ultra-low latency to a wider customer base within their coverage footprint. Additionally, this milestone will proliferate the roll-out of FWA customer-premises equipment (CPE) devices to areas that are often too difficult to reach with traditional broadband, including rural and suburban areas, empowering more customers across the globe to access superior connectivity at fiber-like speeds.

The extended-range data call was achieved by applying extended-range software to commercial Ericsson hardware – including Air5121 and Baseband 6630 – and a 5G CPE device powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave antenna module.

"With the introduction of the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module as part of the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, we are empowering operators and OEMs to offer high-performance, extended-range multi-gigabit 5G broadband to their customers – which is both flexible and cost-effective, as they can leverage existing 5G network infrastructure," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With this major milestone being the first step in utilizing mmWave for an extended-range 5G data transfer, our collaboration with Casa Systems and Ericsson is paving the way to implement fixed broadband services for broad coverage in urban, suburban and rural environments."

"As operators look to close the digital divide and expand broadband services throughout rural, suburban and urban communities, the technology in this data connection underscores the critical role mmWave will play in the global proliferation of 5G networks," said Steve Collins, senior vice president, access devices, Casa Systems. "This collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson is an industry milestone that makes it possible for operators to offer multi-gigabit broadband services wirelessly as a new broadband alternative solution using mmWave spectrum, and we look forward to delivering innovative CPE devices that further empowers the global broadband delivery ecosystem."

"Ericsson has a long history of working with extended range across generations of mobile technologies, pioneering with 3G, then 4G and now with 5G. By collaborating with leading industry partners like Qualcomm Technologies and Casa Systems, we are able to ensure that everyone can access the transformative benefits of 5G connectivity. This achievement will open up opportunities for communications service providers around the world and how they can use mmWave spectrum for long-range use cases," said Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson.

Qualcomm

