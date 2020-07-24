Qualcomm appoints Schneider CEO to board of directors

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Incorporated today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric SE, to the Board, effective immediately. Tricoire will serve on the Governance Committee and his term as a member of the Board of Directors continues until Qualcomm's annual meeting of stockholders in 2021.

"We welcome Jean-Pascal to the Qualcomm Board of Directors. His breadth of leadership and focus on driving digital transformation as well as his substantial international expertise, will bring considerable value to the company," said Mark McLaughlin, Chairman of the Board. "We will benefit from Jean-Pascal's insights and perspective as Qualcomm leverages its global leadership in 5G in mobile and industries beyond mobile."

Tricoire has led Schneider Electric SE as CEO since 2006 and was named Chairman & CEO in 2013. He joined the Company in 1986 and has held global operational and leadership roles throughout his tenure. Tricoire is Vice President of the France-China Committee and Director of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact (USA). He is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion and a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

