Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Proptivity and Ericsson bring 5G indoors with Europe's first neutral host 5G network

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/17/2022
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – The new indoor 5G solution powered by Ericsson's Radio Dot System will erase the barriers between outdoor and indoor connection, enabling tenants, visitors, and enterprises to incorporate high-performing 5G into their business and everyday lives. With neutral host solutions, communications service providers (CSPs) and real estate owners can cut costs while leveraging high-performing 5G indoor networks. The launch starts this year in Sweden.

Proptivity are investing in becoming the leading player in the Nordic and Baltic countries, with a related investment of SEK 3 billion in Gigabit 5G networks during their five year roll-out.

Indoor mobile coverage is already today a critical digital infrastructure as 80 percent of mobile data is used indoors, high-performing connectivity in buildings is vital to attract and maintain tenants and visitors. By using Proptivity's newly launched Gigabit 5G powered by Ericsson's Radio Dot System, service providers can unleash the power of their outdoor 5G, indoors. Real estate owners will have a unique selling point towards tenants and visitors. Service providers will be able to connect to a Neutral Host 5G network. Users on their end, regardless of which service provider they use, will have access to high-performing 5G.

Gigabit 5G is compatible with all buildings – shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, airports and more. All 5G devices are supported including robots, sensors, cameras, printers, coffee machines and other equipment.

Traditionally, it has been challenging to deploy indoor coverage. A common solution is that service providers use outdoor coverage for indoor purposes leading to poor network quality for the users. Another solution is that real estate owners or tenants take matters into their own hands and install private indoor coverage with the help of a service provider, which can be both inefficient and expensive.

Also, to have separate indoor deployments consumes a lot of energy, while an indoor Neutral Host deployment is energy efficient.

While Wi-Fi is suited to indoor or local area deployments and use cases requiring high speed, and best-effort traffic, it operates on unlicensed spectrum, meaning its reliability and availability cannot be guaranteed. In use cases requiring highly reliable, low-latency connectivity and/or wide-area deployment, 5G is the best fit.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE