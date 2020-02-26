Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Powering 5G cell sites may rack up big costs for operators

News Analysis Sue Marek, Special Contributor 2/26/2020
Comment (0)

When the mobile industry talks about 5G, the discussion is usually focused on the capacity gains and the lightning fast speeds it will deliver. But achieving those 5G benefits requires more macro cell sites as well as small cells, and that equates to increased power consumption and higher energy costs for mobile operators.

But most wireless carriers are so focused on their 5G deployments they haven't stopped to consider the amount of power required to fuel their networks. Chris Antlitz, principal analyst with Technology Business Research, said that energy costs are a big problem that doesn't get talked about very much. "These active antennas in the massive MIMO box require a lot more energy than a traditional eNodeB," he said.

In fact, it takes nearly double the amount of energy to power a 5G cell site using a massive MIMO antenna than it does a 4G cell site. According to Chris Nicoll, principal analyst with ACG, a 4G cell site currently uses about 6 kilowatts to power a three-sector, 12-radio antenna. A 5G cell site using massive MIMO technology uses 10 kilowatts of power.

Energy costs for operators have always been fairly substantial. In an April 2019 blog post, Nokia estimated that mobile operators have racked up over $78 billion in radio access network energy costs.

Nicoll added that the power requirements for wireless networks have been on the rise for many years – even before 5G. He said that over the past 20 years the energy requirements for wireless networks have increased ten-fold. And with 5G massive MIMO, those energy requirements will likely double again in the next couple of years.

And it's not just massive MIMO antennas that are causing the big jump in power requirements. Antlitz noted that many operators plan to use mini data centers at the network edge or at cell towers. Those edge computing sites will need electricity. "The amount of energy is increasing, and not just from the radio resources but also from the compute side, which will be transmitting into the sites."

Small cells, big power
Small cells also play a role in increased energy costs. Brian Daniels, senior VP of strategic networks at Zayo Group, which has been building a network of small cells on top of its fiber lines, said that his company works with the power company on every small cell that it builds. "If you add nodes to the network, whether those are macro cells or small cells, you have to power them," Daniels said.

But Daniels added that so far, he hasn't heard of any operators having concerns about power costs. Instead, he thinks they are focusing solely on getting the radios and baseband units deployed for 5G. "As 5G networks evolve, it's logical that the cost will become a bigger issue and the pressure will be put on the equipment makers to become more efficient with space and power," he said.

More efficient cell sites
To their credit, vendors have already been working on making cell sites more efficient. Nicoll said that 5G standards include a "Lean Carrier" specification that is intended to reduce energy consumption by up to 60% over legacy 4G networks.

Nokia is trying to help rein in energy costs for operators and has said that its AirScale base stations consume 60% less energy than some of its earlier models.

Likewise, Ericsson has said that its Ericsson Radio System radios and RAN compute systems can save operators up to 15% to 35% on power consumption.

Nicoll also said that while massive MIMO site technology dramatically scales up the power requirements, the corresponding power per bit drops. "The sites become more power efficient in delivering bit rates that are three to 10 times higher than 4G," he said.

But not only is the cell site equipment more efficient, it also doesn't necessarily have to be running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nicoll said that equipment makers are looking at ways to minimize energy consumption in certain traffic conditions. For example, Nokia said it is working on features that will put certain parts of the network to sleep when it has a lighter load. Nokia said that these types of features can reduce energy consumption from 10% to 20%.

— Sue Marek, special to Light Reading. Follow her @suemarek.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE