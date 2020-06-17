Podcast: What's the story with Rakuten and 5G?

Welcome to "What's the Story": a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

For our first episode, we talk with Light Reading International Editor Iain Morris about Rakuten and 5G. Iain recently wrote about Rakuten announcing that fellow Japanese company NEC will supply its 5G core, and that Rakuten will effectively junk its existing 4G core in the process. He tells us what this means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading