Podcast: What's the story with Dish Network?

Welcome to "What's the Story," a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

On today's episode, we talk with Light Reading Editorial Director Mike Dano about Dish Network. Mike recently wrote about Dish's official entrance into the wireless market and additional vendors for its planned 5G network, including Fujitsu and Altiostar. Mike joins the show to tell us what this means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor, Light Reading