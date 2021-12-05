Podcast: What's the story with telecom in India?5/12/2021
Light Reading contributor Gagandeep Kaur joins the podcast to discuss the state of telecom in India in light of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 across the country.
We discuss the most important stories happening in the Indian telecom sector – from forthcoming 5G trials to satellite services; how the current coronavirus outbreak is impacting the industry and her coverage of it; and what other developing topics she's tracking this year.
Related posts:
- India may postpone 5G auction but clears trials
- Second COVID wave disrupts India's smartphone growth story
- India's STL sees 5G, open RAN as fiber growth factors
— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading