Podcast: What's the story with telecom in India?





Light Reading contributor Gagandeep Kaur joins the podcast to discuss the state of telecom in India in light of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 across the country.

We discuss the most important stories happening in the Indian telecom sector – from forthcoming 5G trials to satellite services; how the current coronavirus outbreak is impacting the industry and her coverage of it; and what other developing topics she's tracking this year.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading