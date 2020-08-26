Podcast: What's the story with mobile money?

This week on the "What's the Story?" podcast we're talking with Paula Gilbert, editor of Connecting Africa, Light Reading's sister site. Paula has been reporting on the mobile money industry in Africa, including new partnerships between telcos and banks, the pandemic's impact on the sector and more.

She's here to tell us more about the mobile money industry in Africa, how it's evolving, why it matters, and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading