Podcast: What's the story with DoD & 5G?





Today on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Mike Dano about a recent request for information issued by the US Department of Defense that may or may not further the Trump administration's apparent interest in a nationalized 5G network.

We also talk about Rivada, what role the company is playing in all of this, and why it matters.

