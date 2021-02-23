Podcast: What's the story with the C-band auction?





Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss the significance of the FCC's $81 billion C-band spectrum auction.

Mike recently wrote that 5G in the US will become a lot clearer by the end of March, with the C-band spectrum winners soon to be revealed. On this episode, we discuss how the results of the auction are likely to shake out and what impact the spectrum allocated will have on Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile's 5G plans going forward.

