Podcast: What's the story with 5G spectrum?

Welcome to "What's the Story?" – a new, short podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

This week on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Mike Dano about 5G spectrum. Mike's been keeping us up to date on the FCC's CBRS auction, and the forthcoming C-band spectrum auction scheduled for December.

Related reading:

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading