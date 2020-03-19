Podcast: Smart cities strategies and O-RAN testing intrigue

You've gotta find smart people to talk about smart cities.

Fortunately for us, Mari Silbey of US Ignite agreed to join Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and me to discuss recent developments in the world of smart cities and how carrier strategies and approaches for smart cities opportunities have changed.

In the second half of the podcast, we talk about the need for network testing created by the government's plan to spend more on O-RAN development for 5G networks.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading