Podcast: The Divide – Amdocs' Anthony Goonetilleke on the industry's shifting priorities





On this episode, we hear from Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs: a software and services provider for communications and media companies.

We discuss how a recent survey Amdocs conducted on broadband issues is informing the company's priorities, as well as how service providers in Amdocs' orbit are rethinking the future of connectivity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also talk about Amdocs' work with ISPs and tech giants like T-Mobile, Microsoft and others at the 5G Innovation Lab to find novel solutions for addressing the digital divide.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading