Podcast: 5G Americas President Chris Pearson on momentum for standalone 5G

In this podcast, Phil Harvey and I are joined by Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas. Pearson examines how COVID-19 is impacting the progress of 5G in North America, shares his predictions for the rate of deployment of standalone 5G and the potential impact of 5G on the IoT market.

While COVID-19 is certainly changing business as usual for many organizations, Pearson says the pandemic hasn't slowed down progress on service providers' momentum around 5G – on earnings calls, many have expressed their continued commitment to deploying 5G.

In addition, North America is a leader "in terms of deployments, subscriptions and capabilities of their 5G networks," says Pearson. "Right now, we're at 69 deployments worldwide and, by the end of the year, we still expect 200. Some regions have stated that they'll be a bit slower in terms of roll-outs, but the US isn't one of them."

Pearson also shares his forecast for when standalone 5G will emerge, the potential barriers to commercial deployment and discusses a variety of ways 5G will impact the IoT market.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading