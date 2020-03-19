Podcast: 5 ways COVID-19 is affecting the telecom industry right now

COVID-19 is on the move quickly in the US. New York state, for example, announced on March 1 that it had its first confirmed patient with the new coronavirus. As of midday March 19, the state had more than 4,152 confirmed cases and officials there are worried they won't have enough ventilators and other equipment to help as more people get sick.

This is all coming at us fast but my Light Reading colleagues – Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser – took a few minutes late Wednesday afternoon to recap what's happening so far in the US telecom industry, and what we think will happen next.

Wash your hands.

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading