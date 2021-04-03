Podcast – The Divide: WISPA's Claude Aiken on tech-neutral solutions





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Claude Aiken, president and CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), which represents the wireless Internet service provider industry, covering an estimated 6 million customers.

We discuss the role of fixed wireless technology versus fiber when it comes to ending the divide in rural and hard-to-reach areas, how WISPs have kept people connected during the pandemic and the organization's policy priorities under the Biden administration.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading