Podcast – The Divide: Ribbon's Bruce McClelland on economics and politics of rural broadband





On this episode of The Divide, we hear from Bruce McClelland, CEO of Ribbon Communications, about his company's work with broadband service providers in the rural US.

McClelland says he took advantage of this last year of lockdown to reach out to policymakers in Washington, DC, and local reps at the state level, to "gauge tone" on rural broadband. We talk about his takeaways from those conversations, as well as the challenging economics around expanding broadband in hard-to-reach areas, why he's enthusiastic about the outcome of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction and more.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading