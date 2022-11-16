Playlist: 'The Notebook Dump' on the Light Reading Podcast

The Notebook Dump is a weekly podcast from Light Reading where each Friday, the editorial team discusses the most interesting news in the world of telecom – from the pages of their notebooks to your ears.

Click through the links below to listen and bookmark this page for easy access to new episodes every week.

2022

11/11 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband prevails, satellites are cool and Twitter's a mess

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)

11/4 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband and magic mushrooms on the ballot

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser)

10/31 - The Notebook Dump: Ghosts, ghouls and zombies of telecom

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Phil Harvey, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser)

10/21 - The Notebook Dump: 800G milestones, AT&T adds fiber subs, and Netflix bucks streaming struggles

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Phil Harvey, and Kelsey Ziser)

10/14 - The Notebook Dump: DOCSIS ain't cheap, edge computing is 'meh' and Starry bet and lost on RDOF

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano, Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey)

9/30 - The Notebook Dump: Chips and salsa for the win

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)

9/23 - The Notebook Dump: Ericsson acquires Vonage, national spectrum strategy, eSIM startup and Elvis impersonators

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)

9/16 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband proliferation, chicanery and hotel soap

(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)