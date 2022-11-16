Playlist: 'The Notebook Dump' on the Light Reading Podcast
The Notebook Dump is a weekly podcast from Light Reading where each Friday, the editorial team discusses the most interesting news in the world of telecom – from the pages of their notebooks to your ears.
Click through the links below to listen and bookmark this page for easy access to new episodes every week.
2022
11/11 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband prevails, satellites are cool and Twitter's a mess
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)
11/4 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband and magic mushrooms on the ballot
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser)
10/31 - The Notebook Dump: Ghosts, ghouls and zombies of telecom
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Phil Harvey, Nicole Ferraro and Kelsey Ziser)
10/21 - The Notebook Dump: 800G milestones, AT&T adds fiber subs, and Netflix bucks streaming struggles
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Jeff Baumgartner, Phil Harvey, and Kelsey Ziser)
10/14 - The Notebook Dump: DOCSIS ain't cheap, edge computing is 'meh' and Starry bet and lost on RDOF
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano, Jeff Baumgartner, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey)
9/30 - The Notebook Dump: Chips and salsa for the win
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)
9/23 - The Notebook Dump: Ericsson acquires Vonage, national spectrum strategy, eSIM startup and Elvis impersonators
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)
9/16 - The Notebook Dump: Broadband proliferation, chicanery and hotel soap
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Nicole Ferraro, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey)
9/9 - The Notebook Dump: New iPhones, data center alleys and Comcast's big gigs
(Guests: Light Reading Editors Kelsey Ziser, Jeff Baumgartner and Phil Harvey)