Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Pivotal Commware releases new Pivot 5G mmWave repeater

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/7/2021
Comment (0)

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Pivotal Commware – the recognized pioneer of 5G mmWave technologies, systems and applications using Holographic Beam Forming (HBF) – today announces commercial availability of Pivot 5G™, a smart network repeater that redirects, extends and shapes service coverage outdoors, substantially reduces total cost of ownership and speeds time to revenue for network operators.

Pivot 5G is one component of Pivotal Commware's mmWave ecosystem based on Holographic Beam Forming, which solves mmWave's most vexing challenges and turns the perceived weaknesses of mmWave propagation into strengths. The entire ecosystem can be planned by WaveScape™, a network modeling tool that provides network operators with precise placement of network elements, such as repeaters and 5G base stations, to optimize network connectivity for subscribers and to minimize total cost of ownership for the operator. Alongside the Pivot 5G outdoor repeater, the Echo 5G™ smart indoor repeater gently floods mmWave indoors to provide subscribers with superior connectivity speeds. Finally, Pivotal's cloud-native Intelligent Beam Management System (IBMS) uses machine learning to extract intelligent insights and optimize the network in real time.

"The Pivot 5G significantly closes the mmWave coverage gap by giving operators a new way to position coverage on specific clusters of subscribers, rather than a general geography," said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware. "Pivot is a key player in the mmWave ecosystem we designed to support our claim of 'mmWave solved.' We are helping to deliver on the promise of 5G by enabling operators to cost-effectively accelerate their mmWave network rollouts and deliver a superior 5G user experience with the gigabit speeds their customers expect."

Pivotal's mmWave ecosystem is being deployed to expand mmWave coverage in public spaces, homes and enterprises as a part of 5G networks like Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband. By extending the range of costly, fiber-connected base stations, Pivot 5G reduces capital, operating and siting costs otherwise required to deploy more base stations to achieve the same coverage and performance.

"Deploying a millimeter-wave network for indoor coverage is an expensive challenge for operators using fiber-based gNodeB units," commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts. "Repeaters will play a role in opening up 5G mmWave coverage indoors, without the staggering cost of fiber-based solutions on every streetlight in town. We calculate that repeaters can save more than 70 percent of the cost of alternatives and can shave months or even years off the deployment timeline."

A key differentiator of Pivotal's ecosystem is its patented Holographic Beam Forming (HBF) technology. HBF enables its software-defined, precision beamforming repeaters to harness, shape and direct radio waves with order-of magnitude advantages over legacy beamforming systems in cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP).

Pivotal Commware

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE