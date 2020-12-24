Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Phoenix Tower International buys TowerTel in Italy

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/24/2020
Comment (0)

MILAN – Phoenix Tower International ("PTI") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with EI Towers S.p.A ("EIT") to acquire TowerTel S.p.A. ("TowerTel"), an EIT subsidiary, which owns or leases, operates and manages approximately 2,400 telecommunications towers, distributed antenna systems and telecommunications sites across Italy. In addition, TowerTel has exclusive telecommunications marketing and leasing rights to more than 1,600 broadcast sites owned by EI Towers S.p.A, bringing the total potential portfolio to more than 4,000 sites in the country.

As part of the agreement F2i SGR ("F2i"), one of EIT's shareholders, has elected to retain a minority ownership stake in TowerTel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Completion is subject to customary regulatory approval.

"PTI is excited to enter into Italy's vibrant wireless market and serve its premier wireless operators. We look forward to expanding the revenue on this portfolio, developing new towers and investing in next generation solutions on behalf of our customers," stated Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International. He continued, "With small cell deployments, continued 4G and 5G buildouts, significant fixed wireless access and fiber roll-out across the country, we believe that Italy is a fantastic market for PTI. This exciting transaction further expands our growing global footprint and allows us to continue to serve the wireless infrastructure needs of our clients"

Commenting on the transaction, Renato Ravanelli, Chief Executive Officer of F2i, said; "This investment by PTI testifies to the growing interest by global players in high-quality Italian infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with a leading wireless infrastructure operator with the support of Blackstone, in a sector so important for the overall telecommunication market development".

PTI's financial advisor was Natixis and its legal advisor was Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. EIT's financial advisor was Nomura and its legal advisor was Chiomenti Studio Legale.

Phoenix Tower International

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The top five ways to secure a remote workforce By Joe Gleinser
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE