Sponsored By

Petronas deploys first 5G private network in MalaysiaPetronas deploys first 5G private network in Malaysia

Malaysia's state energy firm said its newly deployed 5G private network would optimize its internal operations and prompt industry-wide change.

Gigi Onag

October 6, 2023

2 Min Read
Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur
Petronas said its strategic adoption of 5G technology sets the company apart in the energy industry.(Source: Omar Elsharawy on Unsplash)

Petronas today launched Malaysia's first commercial 5G private network for enterprise use, which the company said would optimize its internal operations and induce industry-wide change.

The network is currently being used at the state energy firm's Regasification Terminal Sungal Udang facilities in Melaka.

Speaking at the launch event, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the deployment of the Petronas 5G private network sets the stage for a dynamic partnership between the government, the private sector and academia.

"As we embark on this transformative journey, it's crucial to acknowledge the integral role cutting-edge technologies play, 5G's fast connectivity, low latency, and capacity to handle massive data flows will empower our industries to innovate, compete and excel on a global scale,'' Yusof said. 

He predicted that a cross-sector collaboration would create an environment where innovation thrives, allowing Malaysia to harness the potential of 5G.

"Additionally, a core focus will be on nurturing local talent, ensuring that our workforce possesses the skills and expertise necessary to propel our digital future forward," he added.

Bacho Pilong, senior vice president for project delivery and technology at Petronas, said the 5G private network at RGTSU Melaka has improved operational efficiency and safety, supporting its business and sustainability targets.

Related:Malaysian telcos call for second 5G network - report

"Our strategic adoption of 5G technology sets us ahead in the energy industry. By combining 5G with Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and automation, we're putting Petronas among the leaders in the global technological race, while ensuring we meet the demands of supplying safe, reliable, cost-optimized and emission-abated energy solutions for Malaysia and our customers globally," he added.

Malaysia is targeting 80% 5G network coverage in populated areas by the end of 2023. As of September 2023, the country's 5G network coverage in populated areas stands at a little over 70%, with total subscribers numbering 2.49 million for a 7.4% penetration rate.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE