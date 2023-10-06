Petronas today launched Malaysia's first commercial 5G private network for enterprise use, which the company said would optimize its internal operations and induce industry-wide change.

The network is currently being used at the state energy firm's Regasification Terminal Sungal Udang facilities in Melaka.

Speaking at the launch event, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the deployment of the Petronas 5G private network sets the stage for a dynamic partnership between the government, the private sector and academia.

"As we embark on this transformative journey, it's crucial to acknowledge the integral role cutting-edge technologies play, 5G's fast connectivity, low latency, and capacity to handle massive data flows will empower our industries to innovate, compete and excel on a global scale,'' Yusof said.

He predicted that a cross-sector collaboration would create an environment where innovation thrives, allowing Malaysia to harness the potential of 5G.

"Additionally, a core focus will be on nurturing local talent, ensuring that our workforce possesses the skills and expertise necessary to propel our digital future forward," he added.

Bacho Pilong, senior vice president for project delivery and technology at Petronas, said the 5G private network at RGTSU Melaka has improved operational efficiency and safety, supporting its business and sustainability targets.

"Our strategic adoption of 5G technology sets us ahead in the energy industry. By combining 5G with Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and automation, we're putting Petronas among the leaders in the global technological race, while ensuring we meet the demands of supplying safe, reliable, cost-optimized and emission-abated energy solutions for Malaysia and our customers globally," he added.

Malaysia is targeting 80% 5G network coverage in populated areas by the end of 2023. As of September 2023, the country's 5G network coverage in populated areas stands at a little over 70%, with total subscribers numbering 2.49 million for a 7.4% penetration rate.