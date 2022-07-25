Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Orange, Másmovíl sign €19B Spanish merger deal

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 7/25/2022
Comment (0)

Orange Group and Spain’s Másmovil announced over the weekend that they have signed a binding agreement to combine their respective operations in Spain, creating a new fixed-mobile telecom heavyweight that will pose a challenge to market leader Telefónica.

The merged entity is valued at €18.6 billion (US$19 billion), based on valuations of €7.8 billion ($8 billion) for Orange Spain and €10.9 billion ($11.12 billion) for Másmovíl, which is owned by London-based Lorca JVCO.

The two groups first revealed that they had entered into discussions on a potential merger on March 8. Reports suggested that negotiations had stalled over financing issues. However, Másmovíl and Orange have now confirmed that they secured a crucial loan of €6.6 billion ($6.7 billion) from "a large pool of banks" to cover the costs of the merger. This includes a €4.2 billion upstream payment to Orange to "reflect the different levels of indebtedness" of the two businesses.

Spain would have only three mobile networks if Orange and Masmovil combine. (Source: Masmovil)
Spain would have only three mobile networks if Orange and Másmovil combine.
(Source: Másmovil)

Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange Group, said in a statement that the deal "paves the way for the creation of a joint company that combines the forces of Orange and Másmovíl into a single, stronger operator that will enable investments in 5G and fiber, benefiting customers across Spain. I strongly believe that the creation of this new company is of fundamental importance for the group, the Spanish telecoms market and for our customers."

The next step will be to inform antitrust officials of the planned tie-up. The European Commission has typically been opposed to in-market mergers that reduce the number of players from four to three, and it remains to be seen if this attitude has changed.

Although European regulators have tended to insist that markets should ideally retain four telecom players, operators have long been complaining that such a model no longer works for them. Indeed, Spain is a particularly competitive market, and has certainly proved to be a drain on Orange's finances in recent years.

As things stand, the transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2023 "at the latest."

IPO ahead?

An Orange spokesperson told Reuters that the deal includes a two-year lock-up provision that prevents Orange and Másmovíl from selling their shares. It was also indicated that the aim is to have a possible initial public offering (IPO) after a lock-up period, while Orange will have a pre-emptive right to buy the shares owned by Másmovíl in the joint venture following the lock-up period. This would allow the France-based group to take control of the entity and consolidate it in its accounts.

As previously indicated, the newco will take the form of a 50-50 joint venture co-controlled by the two entities, with equal governance rights in the combined entity. It was also confirmed that Totem Spain, which holds Orange's mobile tower assets, and Másmóvil Portugal will not be included in the transaction.

The merged entity would generate more than €7.3 billion ($7.45 billion) in annual revenue, over €2.2 billion ($2.25 billion) of EBITDAaL and operate with a base of 7.1 million fixed customers and 24.8 million mobile customers. It would also have a combined fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network that covers 16 million homes.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Should the Orange-Másmóvil combination achieve regulatory approval, Spanish customers would then be served by three network operators including Vodafone Spain, which looks increasingly vulnerable.

Recent data from market regulator CNMC shows that Telefonica's Movistar brand held a 28.24% share of the mobile market in March, followed by Orange Spain with 22.91%, Vodafone Spain with 22.26% and Másmóvil with 20.55%.

As of February, Movistar held a 35.68% share of the fixed broadband market, followed by Orange Spain with 23.97%, Vodafone Spain with 18.76% and Másmóvil with 18.29%.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE