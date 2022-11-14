Orange launches 5G in Botswana

Orange has launched a commercial 5G network in Botswana, the operator's first in Africa.

"5G will complete our portfolio of broadband technologies – along with 4G as well as fiber – and it will allow us to connect people, not only on mobile phones, but also with fixed wireless access services, that is our main strategy for launching 5G in Africa," Jérôme Hénique, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, said during an online press briefing about the launch.

Orange has about 1.7 million customers in Botswana and is the country's biggest mobile operator.

Hénique said Orange is beginning its African 5G journey in Botswana but plans to roll 5G out in another six countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region during 2023. Jordan is likely to be followed by Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal once the operator gets the needed regulatory approvals for licenses and frequencies, he added.

Nene Maiga, CEO of Orange Botswana, said the 5G network will cover 30% of the population, including major cities of Gaborone and Francistown, with other cities to follow in early 2023.

She said that Botswana is determined to become one of Africa's frontrunners in ICT and Orange Botswana is very proud to contribute to that by enabling both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprises with 5G connectivity that is as good as fiber.

