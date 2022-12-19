Optus and Ericsson unveil energy efficient radio access network site in Australia

STOCKHOLM – Optus, in collaboration with Ericsson, today announced the deployment of Australia's latest energy-efficient radio access network (RAN) site at Optus' Moorebank site in Sydney, New South Wales. Ericsson and Optus have created a unique RAN solution leveraging lightweight, new generation radios and basebands which reduce the consumption of energy.

The radios and baseband used can achieve savings up to 25% depending on equipment being used following an upgrade and equipment refresh. Following the initial deployment at the Moorebank site, Optus will now begin upgrading these sites across its network resulting in a decrease in energy consumption that saves up to approximately 40kWh per day when coupled with energy-saving software features.

The new RAN will also assist in a more energy-efficient deployment of Australia's fastest 5G mobile network, helping Optus overcome challenges related to building more 5G sites to support the ever-growing demand in capacity and speeds from customers in metros and regional Australia.

In 2022, Optus announced that it would reduce 25% of its operational emissions by 2025 to help Australia and the rest of the world achieve the goal of no more than 1.5 °C of global warming by 2050. It also committed to 100% of electricity requirements being backed by renewable energy sources by 2025. This new RAN will play a critical role in Optus achieving those goals.

