Optiva steps up 5G charge with Google Cloud

Canada-based telco software company Optiva claimed bragging rights as the provider of the first 5G telecom charging solution that comes pre-integrated with Google Cloud Marketplace.

In January, the company had already announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud that added the Optiva BSS Platform and Optiva Charging Engine to Google Cloud Marketplace.

The 5G-enabled Optiva Charging Engine has now joined the list. Optiva promises that telcos will be able to buy the software and connect it to other parts of their architecture within ninety days.

Optiva aims to speed time to market for new 4G and 5G services.

Importantly, Optiva said service providers will be able to more quickly add 4G and 5G services to their portfolios, allowing them to better attract and retain customers.

"One of the first CSPs to take advantage of this new, rapid deployment model is a leading Canadian telecommunications and media company," the company added, without divulging any names.

John Giere, CEO of Optiva, went as far as describing the partnership with Google Cloud as "a catalyst for operators – affording them the transformational possibilities of cloud innovation and access to 5G ecosystem partners to accelerate their business success."

"To be the first 5G telecom charging solution transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace is thrilling and a testament to the creativity of our teams, cutting-edge technology and commitment to harnessing innovation for our customers," he added.

Giere took over as CEO of Optiva (formerly Redknee Solutions) in 2020. He replaced public cloud "evangelist" Danielle Royston, who made such a splash at Mobile World Congress in 2021.

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading