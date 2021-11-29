"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Operators roll out Huawei MetaAAU to improve 5G network performance and energy efficiency

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/29/2021
Comment (0)

BEIJING – Shortly after its launch, three Chinese operators have already deployed Huawei MetaAAU — a comprehensive 5G solution — in Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, and Xiamen. This enthusiasm highlights the product's advantages in terms of user experience at reduced energy costs.

To date, over 1.5 million 5G base stations have been deployed globally, and 176 commercial 5G networks are providing 5G services to more than 520 million users. The 5G device ecosystem is also maturing quickly. More than 1,000 5G devices have been released worldwide, including mobile phones, home CPEs, and industrial modules.

This fast growth of 5G is changing user requirements — demanding a better, uninterrupted experience. At the same time, the push toward carbon neutrality is putting pressure on the mobile communications industry to go green, which in turn calls for more environmentally-friendly products and solutions.

Released in October this year, Huawei's 64T64R MetaAAU is the ideal solution to improve both network performance and energy efficiency using innovative hardware and software. For hardware, MetaAAU introduces the extremely large antenna array (ELAA) which enables 384 antenna elements, double that of a conventional AAU (192). ELAA is combined with ultra-light integrated array and signal direct injection feeding (SDIF) to improve both coverage and integration. For software, MetaAAU utilizes the Adaptive High Resolution (AHR) Turbo algorithm to enable precise, dynamic, and targeted beamforming, significantly improving user experience and cell capacity. This hardware/software combo marks a new breakthrough in Massive MIMO coverage and energy efficiency.

In comparison with conventional 64T64R AAU and 32T32R AAU, MetaAAU improves coverage by 3 dB and 6 dB and user experience metrics by 30% and 60%, respectively. For example, in one of its flagship projects — 5G Capital that brings 5G to every corner of Beijing — China Unicom Beijing is using MetaAAU to add 30% in both uplink and downlink coverage along with 25% better experience among cell edge users.

MetaAAU is also a powerful energy-saving tool. It allows base stations to achieve the same level of coverage for cell edge users but with a lower transmit power, reducing energy consumption by approximately 30% over conventional AAUs. This has also been tested in the 5G Capital project.

With its advantages in energy efficiency and coverage, MetaAAU is slated for success. Going green is now a global objective — for example, 26 CEOs of European ICT companies have committed to combat climate change with the European Green Digital Coalition (EGDC). At the same time, 5G network coverage requirements will only continue to grow, rolling out 5G in rural and urban, outdoor and indoor contexts. Leading next-gen ICTs will be key in delivering on both demands; and Huawei's MetaAAU stands to be part of the innovation portfolio.

Huawei

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE