Open RAN sales could hit $10B by 2025 – Dell'Oro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide sales of Open RAN revenues are forecasted to grow at double-digit rates over the next six years with cumulative Open RAN investments – including hardware, software, and firmware excluding services – projected to approach $10B over the 2020-2025 forecast period.

"The conversation and the overall attitude towards Open RAN has clearly changed over the past six months," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "It is no longer a question if Open RAN will happen and the question now is more on the timing and the scope," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the Dell'Oro Group Open RAN Advanced Research Report:

Open RAN is expected to account for more than 10 percent of the overall RAN market by 2025, reflecting healthy traction in multiple regions.

Short-term projections have been adjusted upward while the near-term outlook has been revised slightly downward, reflecting the state of the market for both greenfield and brownfield networks.

Cumulative Virtualized RAN revenues—here defined as the proportion of RAN baseband/compute capex that will utilize general-purpose processors for CU and/or DU—are projected to surpass $5 B over the forecast period.

Dell'Oro Group