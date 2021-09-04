Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Omnispace's tests hint at discussions with Dish, Verizon, US Space Force

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/9/2021
Comment (0)

Startup Omnispace is asking the FCC for permission to test transmissions from its medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellite in Brewster, Washington.

But some of the details in the company's new application, and in some of its previous filings with the FCC, are noteworthy.

First, the company has hinted at tests of its technology with the US military. "Omnispace is currently under contract with the US Air Force's (USAF) Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to assist with building future communications capabilities for the US military and government in the furtherance of US national security," the company wrote in an FCC filing last year. "Part of this contract includes the testing and demonstration of Omnispace's current capabilities for various units of the USAF and US military, including the US Space Force's (USSF) E-FORGE unit."

The company did not provide any more details on the tests.

However, Omnispace has made no secret of its desires to sell its satellite-based connectivity services to customers including the US government and the US military. "Omnispace is already engaging with the public sector," the company wrote this week in response to questions from Light Reading.

Indeed, Omnispace announced just last month that it successfully demonstrated a 5G connection to a satellite in work with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), along with the US Navy and Marine Corps.

Omnispace said it conducted those tests in connection with Verizon's 5G "Living Lab."

"A number of commercial-off-the-shelf 5G devices successfully communicated voice and data services via an emulated 5G radio access network (RAN), to Omnispace's on-orbit satellite, leveraging LinQuest Corporation's lab facility in Northern Virginia," Omnispace explained in a release.

The company's more recent filings with the FCC raise additional questions. For its proposed tests in Brewster, Omnispace said it will "coordinate its operations with the appropriate licensee in the H block and AWS-4 band respectively in the Brewster, Washington, area." Brian Goemmer, founder of spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, said those H block and AWS-4 spectrum licenses are owned by Dish Network.

Omnispace didn't respond to questions about whether it was working with Dish, and a Dish representative did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading on the topic.

But there is certainly precedent to Omnispace working with Dish. After all, Dish has already signaled its interest in working with the US military on communications networks. Moreover, Dish wouldn't be the first 5G player to show an interest in connections from space; for example, Light Reading reported last year that AT&T was putting the final touches on an agreement with startup SpaceMobile that could allow the operator to connect its customers' existing phones directly to SpaceMobile's satellites.

Omnispace, for its part, recently announced a new "strategic interest agreement" with US defense contractor Lockheed Martin. The companies said they're looking at military applications for Omnispace's satellite-based network that can beam Internet connections directly to 5G devices.

Omnispace isn't the only company looking at providing 5G from space. Startups Lynk and SpaceMobile are each racing to deploy satellite constellations capable of broadcasting 4G and 5G signals directly to users' existing phones through mobile network operators' existing spectrum holdings. (It's worth noting that Omnispace plans to conduct its transmissions through its own S-band 2GHz spectrum licenses.)

Just this week, AST SpaceMobile went public through a "special purpose acquisition company" (SPAC). The company's stock – traded under the ticker ASTS – initially jumped to around $12 per share in its first day of trading before settling at around $10 per share by the end of this week.

AST SpaceMobile Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan told IWCE's Urgent Communications – a sister publication to Light Reading – that AST SpaceMobile plans to provide service to southern portions of the US – including Texas, Florida and other parts of "hurricane alley" – in early 2023. He said the company's current satellite-launch schedule would provide global coverage in 2024.

Avellan added that AST SpaceMobile's satellites ought to deliver signals to smartphones with latency between 20 milliseconds and 40 milliseconds.

And what kinds of connection speeds might AST SpaceMobile provide? "[The data throughput rate] depends on many things," Avellan explained. "It depends on the number of satellites we have deployed, whether the user is outside or inside, the density of users, etc. In terms of the peak data rates for a cell, initially it will be around 120 Mbit/s at the peak data rate. As we add more satellites, as we add MIMO and as we add more spectrum, we'll be going up to around to 700 to 750 Mbit/s per cellular cell."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE