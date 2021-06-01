Omdia's Dario Talmesio: What's ahead for CSPs in 2021

Light Reading's Phil Harvey sat down with Dario Talmesio, research director for Omdia's service provider strategy and regulation practice, to discuss some big topics that will shape the year ahead for communications service providers (CSPs).

The podcast, recorded in late December, covers the industry's progress in 5G and where the world of mobile broadband is going next (01:45); the evolving role of cloud providers in the CSP ecosystem (07:30); the economic fallout of COVID-19 and how telcos will retain customers who have lost work or have been hit with medical bills (12:15); and the push for more corporate social responsibility both in environmental concerns and hiring practices (17:25).

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading