Omdia's Andreas Olah on IoT and edge services for 5G

Andreas Olah, senior analyst of Digital Enterprise Services for Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss his recent research on 5G, IoT and edge services trends for 2022 and beyond.

Olah explains how service providers can deliver AR/VR, edge computing, IoT and intelligent automation capabilities as-a-service to enterprise customers, and how both parties can benefit from the as-a-service delivery model.

"Enterprises don't always have all the in-house skills, so they can't cover all the technologies, plus have skills for verticals, for anything to do with integration and different types of applications. So they look to service providers, system integrators, telcos and other companies that offer these technologies and professional services such as consulting and integration, or everything as-a-service," says Olah.

In addition to discussing the challenges enterprises face in updating their business and cloud applications, Olah explains how IoT can improve business operations across a number of verticals, such as manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare. He also discusses the obstacles service providers face in providing edge computing services to enterprise customers.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading