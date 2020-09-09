Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Oi accepts $3.1B offer for mobile biz from three rivals

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/9/2020
Comment (0)

Bankrupt Brazilian operator Oi accepted a revised BRL16.5 billion ($3.1 billion) binding offer for its mobile assets from a trio of rival operators, as the long-running process finally took a step forward.

TIM Brasil, Telefônica Brasil (Vivo) and América Móvil-owned Claro have now been granted 'stalking horse' status, which gives them privileged bidding rights in an auction that could end years of failed takeover attempts in Brazil's telecoms sector.

Horsing around: The list of bidders given stalking horse status in the bid for Oi will have to duke it out. (Source: James Eades on Unsplash)
Horsing around: The list of bidders given stalking horse status in the bid for Oi will have to duke it out.
(Source: James Eades on Unsplash)

The three operators submitted the revised offer for the mobile assets in late-July.

Oi said the trio will have the right to outbid other proposals, the so-called "right to top," provided that the offer is 1% higher than rival bids.

The operator has indicated that the auction process for the mobile assets ("mobile assets UPI," one of five isolated production units created by Oi) would likely take place in December, and close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

This includes the active network, clients and spectrum; it excludes elements of the active or passive transmission network.


Growing team of stalking horses
The operator is also planning separate auctions for four other UPIs: the five data centers (scheduled for October/November); mobile towers (October/November); TV assets (Q1 2021); and a 51% stake in fiber unit InfraCo (Q1 2021).

Highline, the Brazilian company thought to have been interested in Oi's mobile assets UPI, has been granted stalking horse status for the tower UPI, which includes 637 mobile towers and 225 indoor sites.

Oi said in August it has received a binding offer of BRL1.067 billion ($199 million) for 100% of the shares.

Meanwhile, Brazil-based private equity firm Piemonte Holding is the stalking horse for the data center UPI. Oi said it has received a binding offer of BRL325 million ($60.6 million) for 100% of the shares.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Bidders have yet to be identified for InfraCo, for which Oi has set a floor price of BRL20 billion ($3.7 billion) in enterprise value. The operator also intends to sell 100% of the TV Co UPI for a minimum price of BRL20 million ($3.7 million).

If all goes to plan, Oi expects to complete the entire process by May 2022.

Oi would then be left with the remaining stake in InfraCo, including a fiber-to-the-home network and wholesale business. Added to this is "Oi Client Co," including an IPTV and over-the-top platform, the copper network, and the backbone and backhaul network.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE