Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Oh, the irony! Charter, T-Mobile share top J.D. Power MVNO ranking

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/13/2021
Comment (0)

Former T-Mobile's CEO John Legere's dismissive comments from 2018 that he viewed Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service as "very irrelevant" and Charter Communications' Spectrum Mobile service as "irrelevant squared" continues to age about as well as a can of sardines languishing in the sun.

And let's not forget that Legere also opined then that the cable ops were "incompetent, and they don't belong in wireless without having owner economics."

Legere's long gone from T-Mobile, but some three years after his fateful comments, the mobile offerings from Comcast and Charter, which are backed by an MVNO deal with Verizon, have a combined 6.32 million lines in service – 3.38 million lines for Comcast and 2.94 million for Charter.

Meanwhile, Comcast declared in April that its mobile business is now profitable. Charter, meanwhile, is on its way toward matching that distinction.

And to top that all off, both are now among the top-ranked MVNO services, according to a new study from J.D. Power.

Adding to the irony, the MVNO piece of JD Powers' latest study of the mobile market found that Charter's Spectrum Mobile tied with T-Mobile's "Metro" MVNO service for the top spot. Comcast's Xfinity Mobile, meanwhile, outpaced the performance of the MVNO market average as well as Boost Mobile, the former Sprint MVNO that is now in the hands of Dish Network.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

According to J.D. Power, this is the first time that a cable company has achieved the top ranking among MVNOs.

"Spectrum Mobile's customers rank its in-store reps the highest, especially their knowledge, concern and courtesy shown combined with the high clarity of information provided, which typically indicates a well-trained, longer-tenured store staff," J.D. Power explained.

Among "value" MVNOs, Consumer Cellular was again ranked the highest, beating out TracFone, which is in the process of being acquired by Verizon, and Straight Talk, according to the study.

Though it had to share the MVNO crown with Charter, T-Mobile again had bragging rights among US mobile network operators, ranking the highest for the eighth-consecutive "volume"/study that J.D. Power has conducted on the mobile sector. AT&T was second.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

J.D. Power said the 2021 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Mobile Network Operator Performance Study and the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Study are based on responses from 10,952 customers taken from January-June 2021.

The organization said overall purchase experience satisfaction with both MNOs and MVNOs is measured in two factors: Cost and Promotions, and Purchase Process.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE