NTT on the security and business case for private 5G networks





Parm Sandhu, VP of enterprise 5G products and services for NTT; and Warren Small, global head of security and innovation for NTT, join the Light Reading podcast to discuss NTT's approach to delivering private 5G networks to enterprise customers.

Sandhu shares insights from a recent study by NTT and Economist Impact, Private 5G Here and Now, which revealed that 90% of executives expect that private 5G will become the standard network choice.

"Nearly a quarter of the companies that we interviewed are already piloting private 5G networks. About one-third of those have already deployed at least the network as operational, meaning it's really moving data as part of their operations mission," explains Sandhu.

Here are just a few things covered in this podcast episode:

What's driving interest in private 5G networks from enterprise customers (01:52)

How private 5G networks address security concerns (03:40)

Challenges enterprises face that private 5G can address (06:20)

NTT's use cases in working with customers on private 5G networks (13:00)

More on security aspects of private 5G; NTT partnership with ServiceNow (16:30)

