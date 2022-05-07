Sign In Register
5G

Nokia wins five year 5G deal with Ice Norway

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/5/2022
Comment (0)

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has won a five-year deal with Norwegian mobile operator, Ice to upgrade and expand its 5G radio network infrastructure nationwide. The move will support holding group, Lyse's strategy of offering best-in-class fixed and mobile services to its customers. Deployment is already underway and will run until 2026.

Under the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its comprehensive, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including Single RAN, AirScale base stations, and high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas to support different spectrum bands. Approximately, 3200 base stations will be modernized and an additional 3900 new base stations will be deployed. These solutions will boost Ice's 5G coverage and performance and cover all deployment scenarios from dense-urban capacity to wide-area coverage. In particular, Nokia's solutions will enable Ice to take advantage of its broad spectrum holdings. Nokia will also provide its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as optimization and technical support services.

Ice is owned by the multi-utility company, Lyse, which also owns fiber broadband provider, Altibox. Collectively, the companies manage nationwide digital infrastructure as well as mobile frequencies for both 4G and 5G. Under this new arrangement, Ice and Altibox will be able to add new services to their competitive fixed and mobile offer, such as 5G Fixed Wireless Access.

Ice has over 700,000 customers and its high-quality 4G and 5G network covers 95 percent of the population in Norway. Ice is committed to sustainable and responsible growth and continuously reducing energy consumption through advanced technology and improvements in the production process and optimization. Nokia has a long-standing partnership with Ice and also provides its core network.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

