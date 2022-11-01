Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia takes confident stance with updated guidance

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

Nokia is set to publish its annual financial results for 2021 in early February, but it is already indicating that certain figures will be better than expected.

The Finnish vendor has updated its guidance for 2021 and is expecting a comparable operating margin of 12.4% to 12.6%. In October last year, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark was still guiding for a full-year operating margin of between 10% and 12%.

Nokia also now estimates net sales of about €22.2 billion (US$25.2 billion), which falls within its previous guidance of €21.7 billion ($24.6 billion) to €22.7 billion ($25.8 billion).

While Nokia's underlying business performed largely as anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021, the vendor said other operating income was higher than expected, including further benefits from venture fund investments.

It also cited a one-off software contract in the second quarter, bad debt provision reversals, and some other one-time benefits.

The ongoing concern is that supply bottlenecks for components will affect growth this year. "We believe it is likely it will get worse before it gets better," Lundmark said in October. "We expect it will limit margin expansion potential next year. This is an overhanging shadow for 2022."

Looking ahead

Nokia has nevertheless provided a new comparable operating margin guidance of 11% to 13.5% for 2022. It said the new guidance "considers estimated continued improvements in the underlying business, supply constraints and cost inflation, with the year-on-year progression also impacted by the significant one-offs seen in 2021."

Nokia is currently in the middle of a turnaround strategy, which Lundmark announced when he replaced Rajeev Suri in 2020. Efforts have largely focused on a mobile networks business that accounts for about 43% of sales.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

More should be revealed on how this strategy is progressing when Nokia releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on February 3. The vendor indicated that it will also revisit its longer-term outlook.

Certainly, analysts will be hoping to see further evidence of an improvement in Nokia's 5G business. The vendor has at least been able to report more 5G deals this year after long-standing partner Tele2 selected Nokia as its 5G radio network access (RAN) partner in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE