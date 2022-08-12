Sign In Register
5G

Nokia selected by Dedicado for 5G NSA network in Uruguay

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Uruguayan communications service provider Dedicado to be the provider of its 5G non-standalone (NSA) network in the 3.5GHz (n78) spectrum band with LTE in the 900MHz spectrum band. The deal will support Dedicado's strategy of offering next-generation mobile broadband services to its subscribers. As a first step, Dedicado's 5G commercial network will cover selected geographic areas around the capital city, Montevideo, and Canelones, with plans to expand to other regions in the near future.

Nokia is providing equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to build the Radio Access Network (RAN), including 5G base stations and other radio access products which will enable superior speeds, capacity, and lower latencies. Dedicado will utilize the 3.5GHz spectrum band for dense urban coverage. The operator will focus initially on services for both residential and enterprise customers and expand to advanced mobile broadband services in the future. Nokia's solutions and services will help Dedicado reduce complexity and drive cost efficiencies.

Nokia is also supplying its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as its FastMile 5G Gateways for fixed wireless access in customer homes. Nokia is also providing the IP backbone, digital design, and deployment services for a faster time to market, as well as network optimization and technical support services.

Read the full press release here.

