Nokia selected by Bharti Airtel for 5G deployment

NEW DELHI – Nokia today announced that it has secured a deal with leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel, for 5G radio access network (RAN) deployment. This multi-year deal follows the recently concluded 5G spectrum auctions and allocation of pan-India spectrum to Bharti Airtel, supporting their ambition to take India into the 5G era.

Nokia will provide equipment from its market-leading AirScale portfolio, including modular and scalable baseband as well as high-capacity 5G massive MIMO radios.

