Nokia phone maker HMD Global launches MVNO in UK

LONDON – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces HMD Mobile, a disruptive mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Ran independently by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer, HMD Global provides a simple one-stop-shop for reliable mobile connectivity. People can buy their device and their service from one place, Nokia.com/phones.

HMD Mobile is designed to bring simplicity and transparency to a fragmented market. Combining the value of a monthly subscription with the flexibility of subscription charging, HMD Mobile offers a new way of thinking about mobile connectivity.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global: "We are listening to our fans. We have seen how much they are responding to online shopping and wanted to go one step further. The result is our own independent mobile connectivity service which guarantees transparency, flexibility, and competitive tariffs. We want our customers to love their phone experience and we are proud to continue to offer a seamless experience to our fans."

HMD Mobile launching first in the UK

Leveraging relationships with industry-leading partners, HMD Mobile guarantees reliable, fast, and secure network connection. In the UK, the service will launch on the EE network offering fast network speeds and the best geographical coverage across the country.

Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK, HMD Global: "When it comes to data and speed, reliability is critical to customers. Delivering on our promise to democratise mobile technology, we are now able to offer UK connectivity to mobile customers at a truly affordable price without long term commitments. This announcement will further cement HMD Global's position within the telecoms industry as a company that delivers innovative solutions."

Customer service that you can trust and a dedicated app for management

HMD Mobile offers a customer experience that is simple and streamlined. Consumers only have to contact our team for a quick solution, ensured by HMD Global's internal code of excellence.

Plus, the HMD Mobile app gives customers a simple management system. Developed for quick and easy access to support, the application offers everything you need to manage your plan within a clean and intuitive user interface:

Data usage tracking

Access to customer support

Plan management/upgrades

Monthly payments

Pricing and availability

Marking the beginning of a global roll-out, HMD Mobile launches in the UK on at the end of April 2021.

Bundles start from £6.50 per month for unlimited UK/EU calls and texts and 1GB data and go up to 25GB of data per month with full details will be available at Nokia.com/phones upon market availability.

The HMD Mobile app will be available to download from Google Play Store upon market availability.

HMD Global