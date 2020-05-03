Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia lines up Intel next to Marvell as 5G chip suppliers

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia confirmed that it will remain an important customer of Intel for its 5G products despite earlier problems that were blamed by several analysts partly on the US chipmaker.

The Finnish network equipment maker today announced a new deal for Intel goodies, including the new Atom P5900 processor that Intel unveiled last month.

Described as Intel's first 10-nanometer (nm) system-on-a-chip for baseband processing, the P5900 has attracted the interest of Ericsson and ZTE, as well as Nokia, and is set to be used in products being developed by all three companies, Intel said last month.

In its own release today, Nokia said the Intel processor would be used in its ReefShark-branded silicon, which in turn powers the radio access products it is shipping under its AirScale brand.

News of the deal comes a day after Nokia said it would also be relying on ARM processors developed by Marvell in its ReefShark range.

The moves are part of the Finnish vendor's efforts to fix 5G problems caused by its heavy reliance on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). These FPGAs can be configured after the design stage, unlike the customized silicon Nokia is now buying from Intel and Marvell, but they are relatively expensive.

Those product costs were blamed by Nokia for a sharp decline in profitability at its network business last year, when its gross margin shrank to 30.6% from 34% in 2018.

The company is now trying to phase out the FPGAs, which still accounted for about 90% of 5G product shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019. It expects to reduce that figure to 65% by the end of the year and just 30% by the end of 2021 through its collaboration with Intel and Marvell.

The use of more than one silicon supplier seems to represent a shift for Nokia and comes after CEO Rajeev Suri said the company was "let down" by one vendor. In a research report issued shortly after he made those comments, analysts at Barclays said: "We believe the key problem area for Nokia has been the development of the 5G baseband, due to both Nokia's internal development issues and Intel's 10nm delays."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Speaking to analysts on a call last month, Suri said: "What has changed is that we no longer work with only one supplier but with two other SoC [system-on-a-chip] partners making custom silicon for us in mobile networks and they all have some unique assets, be it in RF [radiofrequency] or baseband."

Besides taking the P5900 from Intel, Nokia said it would continue to use the chipmaker's Xeon product, a general-purpose processor, in its cloud data center equipment, sold under the AirFrame brand. That processor can be used to support virtualized radio access network deployments, it said.

News of Nokia's 5G product problems triggered a sharp fall in the company's share price when third-quarter results were published last October and its share price had dropped 1.8% in Helsinki today at the time of writing, to about €3.34. It is down from €5.34 this time last year.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE