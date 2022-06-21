Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia launches 5G Innov Lab platform in France

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/21/2022
Comment (0)

PARIS – Nokia today announced the launch of the 5G Innov Lab platform as part of the France Recovery plan. The Nokia-led platform has the objective of testing and integrating 5G industrial uses, using an open and transversal approach; and brings together various entities, including Airbus Secure Land Communications, Augmented Acoustics, Digital Immersion, IMT, SNEF Lab, Nokia Bell Labs, and Paris-Saclay Hardware Accelerator.

With a diversity of partners, the 5G Innov Lab platform will make it possible to better understand and anticipate new 5G use cases. The open and scalable platform is designed to accommodate new use cases and new partners.

The 5G Innov Lab platform will rely on a 5G private network comprised of different frequencies (2.6GHz TDD, 26GHz, and the 3.8 – 4.2GHz band, with three major focus areas:

  • Research and innovation
  • Industrial and vertical use cases
  • 5G experiments on the 26GHz band

Research and Innovation

The work will focus on the future uses of the "Smart industry" and "Smart mobility". With the aim of presenting experimental results, field testing proof of concepts, and developing advanced prototypes, the implementation of future use cases will be based on:

  • A call for innovation led by the Garage Nokia Paris-Saclay, with the support of IncubAlliance and La French Tech Paris-Saclay
  • Nokia Bell Labs' robotic services software platform
  • Industrial demos with the Paris-Saclay Hardware Accelerator 4.0 factory, covering topics such as robotics and predictive maintenance

Industrial and vertical use cases

Thanks to Nokia LaaS (Lab as a Service), which is based at the Paris-Saclay site, companies in the sector of rail, urban and energy transport and local authorities will be able to test future use cases in an operational 5G and private wireless (4.9/LTE and 5G) environment.

Testing will be based on the deployment of 5G infrastructure at the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus or at customer sites for each type of industrial use; and at SNEF group Lab for railways, industrial, and mining applications.

5G experiments in 26GHz band

The objective is to coordinate the first experiments on the 26GHz band as part of the allocation of these experimental frequencies by ARCEP and to deploy the 26GHz infrastructure on each concerned site. The experiments cover sectors as varied as the connected port with the Port of Le Havre; the connected stadium with the National Vélodrome; the connected city with Paris La Défense; and the connected museum with the Cité des Sciences. These experiments will make it possible to validate the technological relevance of 26GHz, the emergence of new use cases and services, and new business models integrating new players.

The Innov Lab 5G platform will make it possible to demonstrate in real conditions the power of 5G for all these new use cases and support the work of other 5G platforms launched by the BPI (Banque Publique d'Investissement) as part of the 5G Call for Projects, including 5G Open Road, 5G Living Lab, 5G mMTC, and Maritime Perf platforms.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE