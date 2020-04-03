Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia hires Marvell to fix 5G problems

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia has brought in chipmaker Marvell to help resolve 5G product problems that have wiped billions off the Finnish vendor's market value and threatened its ability to compete in the 5G market.

The US chipmaker, which made nearly $3 billion in revenues last year, has been hired to work on Nokia's new range of system-on-a-chip and infrastructure processors, under the ReefShark brand. It will specifically contribute customized chips based on processor designs by ARM, a UK-based company whose licensees compete against Intel in semiconductor markets.

The chipsets that come out of the partnership will go into several parts of Nokia's Airscale-branded radio access technology. Nokia is hoping for a reduction in size and power consumption, as well as improvements in capacity and overall performance.

Marvell's chipsets will gradually replace the field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) that Nokia originally chose for its 5G products in what now looks to have been a strategic blunder. It hoped the FPGAs, which can be configured after the design stage, would give it a product advantage and satisfy customer needs, but they have turned out to be far more expensive than customized chips.

Nokia also said it was let down by one of its suppliers. While the company has not been named by Nokia, several analysts have subsequently identified Intel as the source of the problem. "We believe the key problem area for Nokia has been the development of the 5G baseband, due to both Nokia's internal development issues and Intel's 10nm [10-nanometer] delays," said Barclays in a research report published in November last year.

Notifying analysts of the problems last October, Nokia said it would have to pause dividends and lower cost-saving targets while it channeled additional funds into 5G research and development. Nokia's market value plummeted by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) on the morning of its third-quarter earnings update after executives slashed profitability targets for 2019 and 2020.

The cost impact of the FPGAs can be seen in the gross margin for Nokia's networks business, which shrank to 30.6% last year from 34% in 2018. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, issued last month, the company said: "We experienced relatively high 5G product costs in mobile access."

Investors will now be watching closely to see if margins improve as the FPGAs are phased out. Products based on its system-on-a-chip technology made up just 10% of 5G shipments in the recent fourth quarter, but the figure is expected to hit 35% by the end of this year and 70% by the end of 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Barclays had anticipated a deal between Nokia and Marvell in its November report. "We think these delays have led them to work with Marvell for their 5G baseband," it said. "We expect Nokia to begin the transition away from FPGA to Marvell's baseband from 1Q20."

Analysts at the bank said their research suggested Nokia has also been working more closely with Broadcom and Global Unichip/TSMC on certain radio and analog functions.

Nokia's share price barely moved in Finland today, closing at about €3.40. It has fallen from €5.34 this time last year amid worries about Nokia's 5G competitiveness and position in China, where it recently appears to have lost mobile market share.

Shares in Marvell were trading up 3.6% on the Nasdaq following today's news, but they have lost 19% of their value since the start of the year.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE