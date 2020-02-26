Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia hires advisers for possible asset sales or a merger – reports

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/26/2020
Comment (1)

Nokia is exploring strategic options, including possible asset sales or mergers, according to a new report from Bloomberg that cites unnamed sources familiar with the company's plans.

Nokia has hired advisers to weigh its options, the report noted. Nokia declined to comment on the report, and Bloomberg pointed out that Nokia's efforts may not result in any transactions.

The Bloomberg article speculates about the possibility of a merger between Nokia and Ericsson. However, it did not indicate that there are discussions between the two companies about such a transaction. The publication pointed out that a merger between Nokia and Ericsson would be difficult to consummate given all the European regulatory agencies that would be involved.

Nokia's shares rose roughly 6% in Wall Street trading in the hours following Bloomberg's report, though they have been trending downward during the past 12 months.

The Bloomberg report comes just weeks after Nokia warned investors that it would not complete its transition to more profitable 5G products until 2022. The company's CEO acknowledged Nokia lost some market share in 2019, with the company claiming about 27% of 4G and 5G radio access networks outside China at the end of the year. However, it aims to finish 2020 with the same share of business, and it has promised to provide updates on this new key performance indicator in all quarterly earnings reports this year.

Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei are the three biggest wireless networking equipment suppliers in the world and are in a fierce battle over early 5G equipment contracts from operators.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
HardenStance 2/26/2020 | 5:29:57 PM
Bloomberg? Bloomberg’s “anonymous sources” - driven coverage of telecom security issues surrounding Huawei has been so breathtakingly bad that I simply don’t trust a word that comes out of them now. If it’s Bloomberg, it must be unreliable in my book. Maybe they’re doing a better job in other areas. Maybe they can be trusted in other areas. I hope so for your sake. But I have my doubts and for what I think are very good reasons.
Reply | Post Message | MESSAGES LIST | START A BOARD
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE