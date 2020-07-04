Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia China chief publishes open letter over lost 5G contracts

News Analysis Robert Clark 4/7/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia's China chief has written an open letter over the company's failure to win a share of China Mobile's giant 5G tender.

Markus Borchert, CEO of Nokia Shanghai Bell, has also been forced to disown a letter apparently sent by Nokia to China Unicom.

China Mobile's 37.1 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion) tender, announced last week, was awarded overwhelmingly to Chinese vendors.

But while Ericsson picked up around 11% of the total, Nokia was unable to win a single piece of the tender.

In his open letter, published in the official People's Post & Telecommunications News, Borchert acknowledged "a great deal of news and comment about our company's failure" in the China Mobile tender.

He said Nokia "accepts and respects China Mobile's decision" but added: "We need to emphasize that we will continue to serve China Mobile unswervingly. Our strategy, with China Mobile as one of our most important partners, remains unchanged."

Borchert went on to say that another letter, written by NSB to China Unicom, "does not represent our position and attitude."

The unsigned letter, carrying the Nokia Shanghai Bell logo, was dated March 31.

A company spokesperson said the letter was not authorized and the matter is under investigation.

In the letter, published by business newspaper Economic Observer on April 4, the writer blamed "drastic price cuts" for the company's "unexpected failure" to be shortlisted for any of the China Mobile contracts across 28 provinces.

With a China Unicom 5G tender now underway, the author urged the telco's leaders to take into account "the historical service performance of various vendors when formulating their procurement plans, [in order] to avoid low-cost and low-energy vendors gaining a large share, which will affect the long-term development of China Unicom's 5G business."

Economic Observer quoted local telecom industry analyst Xiang Ligang, who said Nokia had written the letter "to try to gain more opportunities" from Unicom.

Xiang said the gap between domestic and foreign vendors in market share had been growing since the 3G era, and was now about 4:1.

"Foreign vendors' products are not competitive," he said.

Nokia Shanghai Bell Co, which carried out all of Nokia's China business, is a 50:50 JV with Chinese government-owned China Huaxin. It was formed in 2017 after Nokia acquired Alcatel-Lucent.

The company made a €47 million ($51.1 million) loss in 2019 on 20% lower sales of €2.0 billion.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE