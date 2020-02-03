Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia CEO Suri quits after 5G setbacks

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/2/2020
Comment (0)

Rajeev Suri has quit as Nokia's CEO after a series of disappointments that included 5G product difficulties and an apparent setback in China. He will be succeeded later this year by Pekka Lundmark, the current president and CEO of Finnish energy company Fortum, the company announced in a statement today.

The news follows reports that Nokia was considering various strategic options including a possible sale of assets or merger, though that speculation has been dismissed this morning by the company's chairman Risto Siilasmaa during a press conference about Suri's departure. Its share price has lost more than a third of its value in the last year and fell 5.5% in Helsinki on Friday, to close at €3.45 ($3.83).

Pekka Lundmark will take on the Nokia CEO role from September.
Pekka Lundmark will take on the Nokia CEO role from September.

Investors who feel the shake-up is already long overdue may be disappointed it is not happening sooner: Suri will not leave his role until August 31, according to Nokia's statement, and he is set to remain as a strategic advisor to the Nokia board until January 2021.

He will forever be remembered as the man who led Nokia to a €15.6 billion ($17.3 billion) takeover of rival Alcatel-Lucent. That mega deal established Nokia as one of the world's three largest network equipment vendors, alongside China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson, and took it into the markets for optical/IP transport and fixed broadband network products after it had previously concentrated on the mobile sector.

Rajeev Suri is stepping down as Nokia's president and CEO.
Rajeev Suri is stepping down as Nokia's president and CEO.

Suri has repeatedly justified the deal on the grounds that Nokia needed an "end-to-end" product portfolio to satisfy customers' diverse network needs, but the takeover has brought little obvious success for Nokia.

The company made a net profit of just €18 million ($20 million) on sales of €23.3 billion ($25.8 billion) in its most recent fiscal year and has been forced to cut dividends while it bolsters cash reserves and pumps R&D funds into its ailing 5G business. Nokia's share price has more than halved since the Alcatel-Lucent takeover was first announced in 2015.

Far from giving Nokia an advantage in the all-important 5G market, that deal was partly blamed by executives for product-related problems the firm is now racing to fix. Among other things, Nokia is trying to phase out some expensive 5G components that are chewing into margins and threaten its ability to compete.

Another concern for investors is the company's position in China, which is due to hand out major 5G contracts in the coming weeks. Last July, Kristian Pullola, Nokia's chief financial officer, said there were signs of "growing support" for local vendors in China, and since then Nokia has reported metrics that suggest it has recently lost some market share in the country.

One industry analyst who previously spoke with Light Reading on condition of anonymity said Nokia has looked vulnerable in China as a result of the Alcatel-Lucent deal, which would have increased the market share of a Western firm to a level that made Chinese authorities uncomfortable.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Not all of the news has been gloomy under Suri, however. A push into the enterprise sector has met with considerable success, with that new-look division reporting a 19% increase in revenues last year, on a constant-currency basis, to more than €1.4 billion.

Some of the Alcatel-Lucent businesses that Nokia acquired have also continued to perform well. Optical networks reported a 6% organic increase in sales last year, while IP routing grew by 11%.

But with those businesses and the fixed access unit together accounting for slightly more than one third of total network sales, they are not the main issue for shareholders, and Suri's forecasts that 5G growth is right around the corner have previously turned out to be wrong.

Lundmark will be under immediate pressure to show Nokia can be a stronger 5G force in future. "I am confident that the company is well positioned for the 5G era and it is my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders," said Lundmark in his statement.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE