Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia calls RIC to put 5G under US radar

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/12/2022
Comment (0)

Nokia has wheeled out its service enablement platform and radio access network (RAN) intelligent controller (RIC), based on O-RAN Alliance specifications, at Utah's Hill Air Force Base (AFB).

Working in collaboration with the National Spectrum Consortium – and using the 5G testbed already installed at Hill AFB (with the help of Nokia) – the Finnish supplier's equipment is working on ways in which 5G can co-exist "seamlessly" in shared spectrum with what it calls "incumbent radar."

Specifically, Nokia is looking to control behavior of the 5G system in "real time" when radar is present. Its service enablement platform exposes radar interference detection and mitigation capabilities via an O-RAN compliant interface.

The official announcement, for good measure, also made mention of Nokia capabilities to "deliver radio network programmability and AI/ML" within the open RAN ecosystem.

Nokia is looking to control behavior of the 5G system in 'real time' when radar is present. (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)
Nokia is looking to control behavior of the 5G system in "real time" when radar is present.
(Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

The O-RAN project at Hill AFB – Phase 1 of which has apparently already been successfully completed – is part of a wider research and engineering initiative by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) to create its "first tranche of 5G wireless testbeds."

Prior to testing with open RAN tech, Nokia, through the use of dynamic sharing spectrum (DSS) technology, has been working at Hill AFB with the National Spectrum Consortium since last year, exploring ways for 5G and Air Force airborne radars to coexist.

Trials were reportedly carried out – and may well be continuing – in the 3.1GHz-3.45GHz spectrum range using DSS capabilities.

Bigger picture

In October 2020, the US Department of Defense announced it was awarding some $600 million to more than a dozen companies for "5G experimentation" at five military test sites. These awards are the result of several Defense Department requests for proposals that have been going on over the last several years.

"Projects will include piloting 5G-enabled augmented/virtual reality for mission planning and training, testing 5G-enabled Smart Warehouses, and evaluating 5G technologies to enhance distributed command and control," the DoD said at the time.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Aside from Hill AFB, the test sites named by the DoD were: Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington; Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia; Naval Base, San Diego, California; and Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to Nokia, the companies and vendors involved included AT&T, Ericsson, GE Research and Federated Wireless.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE