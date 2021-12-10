Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia boasts of mmWave breakthrough for 5G FWA

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/12/2021
Comment (0)

5G technology has promised to support high-speed mobile operations in the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands, thus allowing operators to raise their peak network speeds from around 100Mbit/s to above 1Gbit/s.

As previously noted by Mike Dano, Light Reading's editorial director for 5G and wireless, the problem is that transmissions in mmWave spectrum can't travel more than a few thousand feet, and often cannot penetrate glass or trees. Transmissions in traditional, low-band cellular spectrum bands, such as 800MHz or 1900MHz, can often travel miles and reach deep inside buildings.

Not going through that: Nokia says it has solved some of the problems presented by mmWave's inability to go through walls, like this one. (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)
Not going through that: Nokia says it has solved some of the problems presented by mmWave's inability to go through walls, like this one.
(Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

Dano also noted that most industry observers nevertheless believe operations in mmWave spectrum will eventually find a place within a bigger 5G network. For example, mmWave 5G might never cover entire neighborhoods, but it might be widely available in destinations like restaurants or offices.

Indeed, enterprise networks, private 5G networks and fixed wireless access (FWA) appear to be regarded as among the primary use cases for mmWave. But propagation issues remain: since mmWave requires line-of-sight to operate, signals can easily be disrupted by obstacles both inside or outside the home or office. That kind of coverage will likely require new technologies that dramatically cut down the cost of mmWave deployments.

Going full circle

Step forward Nokia, which has just announced what it describes as a novel approach to make 5G mmWave fixed wireless access viable.

The Finnish vendor unveiled a technology called 360 High Gain, which it claims overcomes the inherent propagation challenge of mmWave by both amplifying available signals and "dynamically finding" the strongest connection.

Nokia further explained that the technology captures a 360 mmWave fingerprint of the indoor environment, picks up direct and reflected signals from any direction, and adapts to the changing environment, through advanced analytics. As things stand, Nokia said it has validated the 360 High Gain 5G mmWave FWA technology in its research labs, and technology trials are ongoing in various urban environments.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Volume deployments will start in 2023 and are expected to focus initially on operators with subscribers in dense urban environments where high speeds and high capacity is essential for market penetration, the vendor said.

Gabriel Brown, principal analyst at Heavy Reading (a sister publication of Light Reading), noted that fixed wireless service experience and economics are largely determined by the performance and cost of customer equipment. "Advanced CPE antenna technologies, such as this 360° field of view algorithm, can increase the link budget and extend mmWave coverage to larger numbers of indoor, self-install customers," Brown said.

Sandy Motley, president, fixed networks at Nokia said making indoor, self-installable mmWave FWA viable in an urban indoor environment is crucial for FWA growth. "The addition of mmWave to the 5G FWA market will deliver the five to ten times more capacity that is needed to support the ever more demanding subscribers and services," Motley said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE